Benintendi is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles.
He is 0-for-9 with four strikeouts, two walks, a run and a RBI through two games. Righty-hitting Kevin Pillar will get the start in right field against southpaw Wade LeBlanc while Alex Verdugo shifts to left field.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Batting leadoff•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Playing left field Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Manning right field Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: May play field Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Will be designated hitter Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Managing quad tightness•