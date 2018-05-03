Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of Thursday's lineup

Benintendi will not be in the starting lineup against Texas on Thursday, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

Benintendi will get a standard day off following five straight starts, including a rough 0-for-4 showing with three strikeouts during Wednesday's victory over Kansas City. In his place, J.D. Martinez (thumb) will start in left field and Blake Swihart will DH.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories