Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of Thursday's lineup
Benintendi will not be in the starting lineup against Texas on Thursday, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.
Benintendi will get a standard day off following five straight starts, including a rough 0-for-4 showing with three strikeouts during Wednesday's victory over Kansas City. In his place, J.D. Martinez (thumb) will start in left field and Blake Swihart will DH.
