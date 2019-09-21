Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out Saturday with bruised thumb

Benintendi (thumb) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

A left thumb contusion forced Benintendi from Friday's game and he will miss at least one start. Brock Holt gets the call in left field. Benintendi's said to be day-to-day, per Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe, so a return Sunday seems like a possibility.