Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out Thursday

Benintendi is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

Benintendi sat out the final game in London with a quadriceps issue and has gone 0-for-9 with three strikeouts since returning to action. He will give way to J.D. Martinez in left field as Christian Vazquez draws a start at DH.

