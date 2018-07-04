Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Parked on bench in series finale

Benintendi is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.

Red Sox skipper Alex Cora will give Benintendi and Xander Bogaerts the day off for Wednesday's early game after both played all nine innings in Tuesday's 11-4 victory. Benintendi scored two runs and went 1-for-5 on the evening, dropping his average to .212 over a stretch of 16 consecutive start. With Benintendi picking up some rest and no designated-hitter spot available in the lineup, J.D. Martinez will man left field.