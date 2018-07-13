Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Placed on bereavement list
Benintendi was put on the bereavement list prior to Friday's game, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Since a player must miss a minimum of three games while on the bereavement list, Benintendi will be away from the club until the second half of the 2018 season begins next weekend. In his place, look for Steve Pearce (shin) or Blake Swihart to receive a little more playing time against the Blue Jays over the next couple days. Sam Travis was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket in a corresponding move.
