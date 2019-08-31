Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Plates one in return
Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly in Friday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Angels.
Benintendi missed nearly a week with a side injury, but he was able to play all 15 innings in the marathon contest, providing a run with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly to bring J.D. Martinez home. The outfielder is hitting .283/.357/.460 with 12 homers, nine stolen bases, 64 RBI and 63 runs scored in 116 games this year.
