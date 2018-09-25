Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Plates run, swipes bag vs. O's

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's win over Baltimore.

Benintendi collected his 23rd stolen base of the season in the bottom of the first inning and knocked in a run during the fourth on an infield single. The 24-year-old has put together a solid year at the dish, owning a .285/.363/.460 slash line with 16 home runs and 84 RBI through 145 games. He could see a few days off during the final week of the regular season to ensure he's well-rested for the playoffs.