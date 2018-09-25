Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Plates run, swipes bag vs. O's
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's win over Baltimore.
Benintendi collected his 23rd stolen base of the season in the bottom of the first inning and knocked in a run during the fourth on an infield single. The 24-year-old has put together a solid year at the dish, owning a .285/.363/.460 slash line with 16 home runs and 84 RBI through 145 games. He could see a few days off during the final week of the regular season to ensure he's well-rested for the playoffs.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Takes seat Friday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: On bench Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting out series finale•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Drives in three•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...