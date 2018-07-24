Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Plates two vs. Orioles
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's tilt against the Orioles.
Benintendi laced a ground-rule double to left field in the fifth inning, pushing Boston's lead to five. He's put together a modest four-game hitting streak entering the second half of the season, going 7-for-14 with two extra-base hits and four RBI over that stretch.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Knocks in two Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Returns from bereavement list•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Drives in two Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Big night against Kansas City•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Back in lineup Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...