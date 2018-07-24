Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Plates two vs. Orioles

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's tilt against the Orioles.

Benintendi laced a ground-rule double to left field in the fifth inning, pushing Boston's lead to five. He's put together a modest four-game hitting streak entering the second half of the season, going 7-for-14 with two extra-base hits and four RBI over that stretch.

