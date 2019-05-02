Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Plates two
Benintendi went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Athletics.
Benintendi was part of Boston's small-ball win Wednesday. He put down a sacrifice bunt in the fifth inning, advancing Tzu-Wei Lin to third which put him in position to score on a Mookie Betts sacrifice fly. Benintendi later hit a shallow fly to left-center that dropped for a two-run single. He's been a fallow stretch of late and had just one hit in 20 plate appearances before his two-run single.
