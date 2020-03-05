Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Playing left field Thursday

Updating a previous report, Benintendi will lead off and man left field in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Boston's initial lineup called for Benintendi to play right field, a position he's never played at any point during his four seasons in the majors. The Red Sox ultimately called an audible and have decided to use Benintendi in his more natural position in left for what will be his first game action in the field since he picked up a minor quadriceps injury last week. Thursday's lineup looks to be entirely made up of regulars, so at this point, Benintendi seems to be interim manager Ron Roenicke's top choice to replace the departed Mookie Betts as Boston's leadoff man.