Benintendi will hit ninth Tuesday against the Mets, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Benintendi led off against a lefty on Opening Day but sat against the next southpaw the Red Sox faced on Sunday. This time around, with David Peterson on the mound for the Mets, he'll start but hit at the back of the order, with Jose Peraza leading off.
