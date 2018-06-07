Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Pops 10th homer Wednesday

Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Tigers.

He's now gone yard in three of his last four games, giving Benintendi 10 homers on the season. The 23-year-old is headed firmly towards a career year, posting a .296/.378/.544 slash line through 58 games.