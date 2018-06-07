Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Pops 10th homer Wednesday
Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Tigers.
He's now gone yard in three of his last four games, giving Benintendi 10 homers on the season. The 23-year-old is headed firmly towards a career year, posting a .296/.378/.544 slash line through 58 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Swats ninth homer•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Swats another homer Monday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hits second homer off lefty•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Pops fourth homer Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...