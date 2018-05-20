Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Pops fourth homer Saturday

Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, a stolen base and three RBI in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Orioles.

The 23-year-old continues to put together a big month of May, and Benintendi is now hitting .345 (20-for-58) over his last 14 games with three homers, three steals, 12 RBI and 12 runs, boosting his slash line on the season to .275/.361/.455.