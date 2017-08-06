Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Posts homer and steal Saturday
Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a steal and a walk Saturday against the White Sox.
Benintendi launched his 12th homer of the season in the first inning to give the Red Sox a lead they'd never relinquish. Although his batting average and slugging percentages leave much to be desired, the fact that he's reached double-digits in both homers and steals have given him fantasy value.
