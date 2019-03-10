Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Priortizing average over power
Benintendi plans to focus on batting average over power now that he's Boston's leadoff hitter, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
As baseball continues to evolve, the notion of what a leadoff hitter should be evolves along with it. No longer are speed and on-base percentage the dominant skills for the position. More teams are going with guys that drive the ball and hit double-digit home runs, and Benintendi can do that. He slugged .598 out the leadoff spot in 2018 when Mookie Betts was sidelined by an injury. While he's popped 36 home runs over the past two seasons and could reach double-digits again in 2019, Benintendi plans to prioritize average over power. "I think (batting average) is pretty important, especially with Mookie [Betts] and J.D. [Martinez] behind you," he said. "I think for me, I just want to hit over .300. That's my number and then everything else will fall into place." He should see a ton of good pitches to hit, batting in front of Betts, so achieving a .300 batting average is possible.
