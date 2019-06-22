Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Reaches base three times

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Blue Jays.

Benintendi drove home a run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a single to left field, cutting Boston's deficit to three runs. He's now hit safely in four straight contests, and he's pieced together a .272/.356/.427 slash line through 69 games this season.

