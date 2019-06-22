Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Reaches base three times
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Blue Jays.
Benintendi drove home a run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a single to left field, cutting Boston's deficit to three runs. He's now hit safely in four straight contests, and he's pieced together a .272/.356/.427 slash line through 69 games this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Back in action•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Dealing with minor quad injury•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Scratched from lineup•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Logs three extra-base hits•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Ejected from Tuesday's contest•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hits first HR off lefty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.