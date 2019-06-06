Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Reaches four times in win

Benintendi went 3-for-4 with a double, walk and a run scored Wednesday in the Red Sox's 8-0 win over the Royals.

Benintendi has swapped spots with Mookie Betts in the batting order for the past five games, and the switch has thus far paid dividends for the former. The 24-year-old has reached base at a .458 clip during that stretch, though he only scored two runs. He'll slot in as the No. 2 hitter again in Thursday's series finale, per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.