Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Rejoins lineup

Benintendi (thumb) is starting in left field and hitting sixth Tuesday against the Rangers, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Benintendi is good to go after missing a trio of games with a thumb contusion. Through 18 appearances this month, the outfielder is slashing just .132/.242/.226 with one home run and one stolen base.

