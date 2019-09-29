Play

Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Remains on bench Sunday

Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Benintendi finishes the season on the bench for the third straight contest, which could be related to the thumb issue he battled earlier in the week. Gorkys Hernandez will start in left field in the season finale.

