Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Remains out of lineup

Benintendi (foot) is not in Tuesday's starting lineup against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Benintendi was considered questionable due to a bruised right foot, but he evidently doesn't feel healthy enough to take the field just yet. There's been no word on if he'll be available off the bench Tuesday night.

