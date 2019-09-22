Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Remains out Sunday
Benintendi (thumb) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
Benintendi exited Friday's contest with a left thumb contusion and is now out of the lineup for the second consecutive day. Though the team hasn't ruled him out to close the season, a cautious approach should be anticipated. Sam Travis will start in left field and bat sixth in his place.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out Saturday with bruised thumb•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Exits with thumb contusion•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting in NL park•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: In September slide•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting Monday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Smacks 13th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...