Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Remains out Sunday

Benintendi (thumb) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Benintendi exited Friday's contest with a left thumb contusion and is now out of the lineup for the second consecutive day. Though the team hasn't ruled him out to close the season, a cautious approach should be anticipated. Sam Travis will start in left field and bat sixth in his place.

