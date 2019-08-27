Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Remains out Tuesday
Benintendi (side) will sit again Tuesday in Colorado, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Benintendi hasn't played since leaving Saturday's game against San Diego with left side tightness. J.D. Martinez will be left to handle the spacious outfield in Coors Field in his absence.
