Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Remains out Wednesday

Benintendi (side) remains on the bench Wednesday against the Rockies.

Benintendi hasn't played since leaving Saturday's game against the Padres with side tightness. He may be available off the bench Wednesday and could start Friday against the Angels following Thursday's day off. J.D. Martinez will again move out to left field in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories