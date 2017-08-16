Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Removed as precaution Tuesday
Benintendi (knee) was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cardinals for precautionary reasons, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Benintendi was hit by a pitch on his knee in the fifth inning and was lifted from the game as a precaution. The left fielder said his knee was sore but that he won't require any testing and should be good to go for Wednesday's game.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Departs after HBP•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hits two homers, drives in six•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Crushes 14th homer of 2017 on Friday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Stays hot with three-hit effort•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Posts homer and steal Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Stuffs stat sheet in three-hit effort•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...