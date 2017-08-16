Play

Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Removed as precaution Tuesday

Benintendi (knee) was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cardinals for precautionary reasons, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

Benintendi was hit by a pitch on his knee in the fifth inning and was lifted from the game as a precaution. The left fielder said his knee was sore but that he won't require any testing and should be good to go for Wednesday's game.

