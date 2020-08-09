Benintendi was removed for a pinch hitter during the fourth inning of Saturday's 2-1 loss to Toronto.

Benintendi, mired in a slump to begin the season, was dropped from leadoff to the seven-hole for Saturday's game against Blue Jays right-hander Chase Anderson. He grounded into a double play in his only at-bat. When left-hander Anthony Kay came on to face Benintendi with two outs and runners on first and second, manager Ron Roenicke replaced Benintendi with Kevin Pillar. Benintendi is batting .059 (2-for-34) over 11 games.