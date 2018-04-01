Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Resting after rough start to season

Benintendi is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora is likely just giving the young outfielder a day to clear his head after an 0-for-11 showing at the plate to start the season. With Benintendi on the bench, J.D. Martinez, the club's normal designated hitter, will make his second straight start in left field.

