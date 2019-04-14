Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Resting Sunday
Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox are in the midst of a stretch of three consecutive day games, so manager Alex Cora will withhold Benintendi from the lineup for the second time this season to afford the young outfielder some rest. With Benintendi on the bench, Dustin Pedroia will step in as Boston's leadoff man while J.D. Martinez fills in as the team's left fielder.
