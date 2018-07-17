Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Returns from bereavement list

Benintendi (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Benintendi took a brief leave of absence from the team starting Friday, but he'll be ready to go coming out of the All-Star break. The 24-year-old outfielder slashed .297/.380/.517 with 14 homers and 57 RBI through 91 games during the first half.

