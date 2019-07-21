Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Returns to lineup Saturday

Benintendi went 0-for-4 wit two walks and two runs scored in Saturday's 17-6 win over the Orioles.

Benintendi was a given a day off Friday against a left-hander after starting every game since the All-Star break. He's batting .161 (5-for-31) over eight games played in the second half.

