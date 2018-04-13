Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Returns to lineup Thursday
Benintendi returned to the lineup Thursday and went 2-for-5 with an RBI in a 6-3 win over the Yankees.
Benintendi was given the night off Wednesday -- a breather after six straight starts -- and posted his second straight two-hit game. After a chilly start to the season, Benintendi has heated up, going 9-for-28 with nine walks, five RBI and eight runs scored. He's benefited hitting in front of a rejuvenated Hanley Ramirez (.965 OPS, 12 RBI), but Ramirez was pulled from Thursday's game in the first inning after being plunked on the wrist.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Gets on base five times Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Resting after rough start to season•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Takes more aggressive approach•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Bulks up in offseason•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Day off Sunday•
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...