Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Returns to lineup Thursday

Benintendi returned to the lineup Thursday and went 2-for-5 with an RBI in a 6-3 win over the Yankees.

Benintendi was given the night off Wednesday -- a breather after six straight starts -- and posted his second straight two-hit game. After a chilly start to the season, Benintendi has heated up, going 9-for-28 with nine walks, five RBI and eight runs scored. He's benefited hitting in front of a rejuvenated Hanley Ramirez (.965 OPS, 12 RBI), but Ramirez was pulled from Thursday's game in the first inning after being plunked on the wrist.

