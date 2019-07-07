Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Returns to lineup with four hits

Benintendi went 4-for-6 with two runs scored, one RBI, a double and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-6 win at Detroit.

Benintendi was held out the lineup the previous two games but returned to the cleanup spot Saturday in resounding fashion to deliver his first four-hit game of the year. The 25-year-old is slashing .274/.352/.435 with nine steals in 75 games this season.