Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Returns to lineup
Benintendi (foot) is back in the lineup Friday against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Benintendi hadn't played since fouling a ball off his foot Sunday. He returns to his typical spot Friday, leading off and playing left field.
