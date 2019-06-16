Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Scratched from lineup

The Red Sox scratched Benintendi from their lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Benintendi had been listed as Boston's designated hitter before manager Alex Cora elected to revise his lineup. It's not clear if an injury or simple maintenance was at the root of Benintendi's removal from the lineup, but expect the Red Sox to offer clarity on the matter later Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories