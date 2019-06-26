Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Second straight day off

Benintendi remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox haven't offered specifics on why Benintendi is on the bench for a second straight day, though manager Alex Cora suggested after Tuesday's 6-3 that the 24-year-old is "banged up," per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. The Red Sox will have back-to-back days off before returning to action in London on Saturday against the Yankees, so unless Benintendi's injury is more serious than the team is letting on, he should be good to go this weekend.