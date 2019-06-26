Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Second straight day off
Benintendi remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The Red Sox haven't offered specifics on why Benintendi is on the bench for a second straight day, though manager Alex Cora suggested after Tuesday's 6-3 that the 24-year-old is "banged up," per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. The Red Sox will have back-to-back days off before returning to action in London on Saturday against the Yankees, so unless Benintendi's injury is more serious than the team is letting on, he should be good to go this weekend.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Resting Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Reaches base three times•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Back in action•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Dealing with minor quad injury•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Scratched from lineup•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Logs three extra-base hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...