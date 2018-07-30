Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sets new career benchmark

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Twins.

Benintendi laced his career-high 27th double of the season, eclipsing the mark he set in 2017. The left-handed swinging outfielder is also 20 for his last 41 (.488) against right-handed pitching.

