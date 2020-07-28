Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Mets.

Benintendi got on base with an infield single to lead off the first inning, and managed to steal second. The 26-year-old has reached double-digits in stolen bases in each of the last three seasons. He's hitting .071 with six strikeouts in 16 plate appearances -- Benintendi could move out of the leadoff spot if his batting doesn't improve soon.

