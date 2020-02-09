Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Signs two-year deal

Benintendi and the Red Sox avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $10 million deal Saturday Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Benintendi won't reach free agency until 2023, so this deal doesn't extend his time in Boston. Instead, it simply means the two sides won't have to go through the arduous arbitration process either this year or the next. Benintendi will be looking to bounce back from a mediocre 2019 campaign which saw him hit .266/.343/.431 with 13 homers and 10 steals.