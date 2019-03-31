Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sits after fouling ball off leg

Benintendi is not in the lineup Sunday in Seattle after fouling a ball off his leg in Saturday's night, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Benintendi was seen limping in the clubhouse after Saturday's contest, though it's unclear if Sunday's absence is strictly injury-related. With lefty Wade LeBlanc on the mound for the Mariners, it's possible Benintendi was due for a day off regardless of Saturday's incident.