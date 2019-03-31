Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sits after fouling ball off leg
Benintendi is not in the lineup Sunday in Seattle after fouling a ball off his leg in Saturday's night, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Benintendi was seen limping in the clubhouse after Saturday's contest, though it's unclear if Sunday's absence is strictly injury-related. With lefty Wade LeBlanc on the mound for the Mariners, it's possible Benintendi was due for a day off regardless of Saturday's incident.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Limping after game•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Priortizing average over power•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: New leadoff man in 2019•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of Game 3 lineup•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hits bench for Game 2 of twin bill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...