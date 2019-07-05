Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sits again Friday

Benintendi is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Detroit, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Benintendi missed the final game in London with a quadriceps issue and was held out of Thursday's lineup after going 0-for-9 with three strikeouts in the first two games of the week. J.D Martinez moves out to right field while Christian Vazquez will serve as the designated hitter Friday.

