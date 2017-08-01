Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sits again Tuesday
Benintendi is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Indians, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Interestingly, Benintendi will take a seat for the second straight game against a right-handed starter (Carlos Carrasco). Brock Holt, who reached base three times Monday, will again take his place in left field. There has been no reason given for the youngster absence, but it's possible manager John Farrell is giving him some time to clear his head after a 1-for-9 showing against the Royals over the weekend.
