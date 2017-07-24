Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sits versus lefty Monday
Benintendi is not in the lineup Monday against the Mariners, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Benintendi has just eight hits in his past 51 at-bats, and with lefty James Paxton taking the hill for Seattle, he'll get a night off. Brock Holt will move into left field to replace him.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Walkoff walk Friday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting Friday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Launches two rockets on Independence Day•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Knocks in winning runs Monday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...