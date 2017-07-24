Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sits versus lefty Monday

Benintendi is not in the lineup Monday against the Mariners, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Benintendi has just eight hits in his past 51 at-bats, and with lefty James Paxton taking the hill for Seattle, he'll get a night off. Brock Holt will move into left field to replace him.

