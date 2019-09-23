Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting again Monday

Benintendi (thumb) is not in the lineup Monday against the Rays, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

Benintendi suffered a thumb contusion Friday and hasn't returned to the starting lineup since, though he was able to enter Sunday's game as a late-inning defensive replacement, suggesting he won't be shut down due to the injury. Gorkys Hernandez is starting in left field and hitting seventh in this one.

