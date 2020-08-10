Benintendi isn't starting Monday against the Rays.
Even against right-handers, Benintendi's role has been in flux recently in the midst of a slump. With southpaw Ryan Yarbrough on the mound for Tampa Bay on Monday, Alex Verdugo will shift to left field with Kevin Pillar starting as the right fielder.
