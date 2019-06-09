Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting against lefty
Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
The Rays are bringing a tough lefty to the hill in reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, so Benintendi will retreat to the bench for the second time in the series. Sam Travis replaces Benintendi in left field.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Reaches four times in win•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Goes yard in return to lineup•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Day off Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Batting sixth•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting versus lefty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...