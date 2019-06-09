Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting against lefty

Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

The Rays are bringing a tough lefty to the hill in reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, so Benintendi will retreat to the bench for the second time in the series. Sam Travis replaces Benintendi in left field.

