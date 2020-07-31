Benintendi is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Benintendi is 2-for-21 with seven walks in 29 plate appearances through seven games, and he'll hit the bench with southpaw Jordan Montgomery on the mound for the Yankees. Alex Verdugo will move over the left field Friday while Kevin Pillar receives the start in right.
