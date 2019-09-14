Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting in NL park
Benintendi is not in Saturday's lineup in Philadelphia, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
With the DH unavailable in a National League park, J.D. Martinez gets the start in left field, sending Benintendi to the bench. He is hitting .091 with one home run and one steal in 10 games this month.
