Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting out Patriots' Day game

Benintendi (foot) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Jackie Bradley (illness) will join Benintendi on the bench, forcing the Red Sox to deploy designated hitter J.D. Martinez and utility man Blake Swihart at the corner-outfield spots. Benintendi is currently viewed as day-to-day after fouling a ball off his foot in Sunday's 4-0 win, but he may need to demonstrate meaningful progress within the next couple of days to avoid a trip to the injured list.