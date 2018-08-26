Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting out series finale

Benintendi is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With All-Star southpaw Blake Snell on the hill for Tampa Bay, Red Sox manager Alex Cora decided it was an optimal time to give the lefty-hitting Benintendi a rest. The outfielder had started each of the past 11 games and hit just .227, including a 1-for-11 mark at the plate over the last three contests. Benintendi should get two full days to clear his head before likely rejoining the lineup in the Red Sox's subsequent game Tuesday against the Marlins.