Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting out series finale
Benintendi is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
With All-Star southpaw Blake Snell on the hill for Tampa Bay, Red Sox manager Alex Cora decided it was an optimal time to give the lefty-hitting Benintendi a rest. The outfielder had started each of the past 11 games and hit just .227, including a 1-for-11 mark at the plate over the last three contests. Benintendi should get two full days to clear his head before likely rejoining the lineup in the Red Sox's subsequent game Tuesday against the Marlins.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Drives in three•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Dealing with "heavy legs"•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of action Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: On bench for evening game•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Walk-off single•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...