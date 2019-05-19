Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting versus lefty

Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

With southpaw Wade Miley on the bump for Houston in the series finale, manager Alex Cora will give the lefty-hitting Benintendi a day off for just the second time in May. Michael Chavis will replace Benintendi as Boston's leadoff man while J.D. Martinez mans left field.