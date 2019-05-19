Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting versus lefty
Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
With southpaw Wade Miley on the bump for Houston in the series finale, manager Alex Cora will give the lefty-hitting Benintendi a day off for just the second time in May. Michael Chavis will replace Benintendi as Boston's leadoff man while J.D. Martinez mans left field.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Game-winning homer•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Gets breather•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hits third homer•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Plates two•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Looking like leadoff hitter•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Knocks two hits, steals base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...